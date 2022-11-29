FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $13.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.37. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.