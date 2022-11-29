FY2022 Earnings Estimate for George Weston Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of George Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at George Weston

WN stock opened at C$167.85 on Monday. George Weston has a one year low of C$130.81 and a one year high of C$168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$150.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.57.

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

