FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

