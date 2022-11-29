FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OppFi Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for OppFi in a research note issued on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OPFI opened at $2.48 on Monday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

