FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Raised by Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADIL. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

