FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Canon’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Canon by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 15.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

