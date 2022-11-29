FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $25.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.65. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.