FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lowered by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research report issued on Thursday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Clinch now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. Atlantic Securities currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Equifax Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

EFX opened at $190.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

