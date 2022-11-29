FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

