FY2022 EPS Estimates for LAVA Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVTX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -1.34. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.30% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

