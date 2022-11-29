FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.96. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

