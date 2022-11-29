FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

