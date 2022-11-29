FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Straumann Holding AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. Straumann has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $224.03.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

