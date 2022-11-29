FY2023 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$955.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

