FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Boosted by Cormark

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

DIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 100.55%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

