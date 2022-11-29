Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $345.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

