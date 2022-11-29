GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of GDS worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GDS

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.