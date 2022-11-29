GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of GDS worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDS Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.66.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
