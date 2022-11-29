Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

