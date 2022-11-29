Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
