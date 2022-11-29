Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 216.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.