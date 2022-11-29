Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Great Ajax Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:AJX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
