Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also

