Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

