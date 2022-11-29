Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77.
Great Ajax Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.