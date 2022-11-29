Greenridge Global Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of STAF opened at $2.63 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.