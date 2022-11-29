GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,808.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GVP stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GSE Systems worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

