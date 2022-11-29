GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Rating Lowered to D- at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ GVP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

