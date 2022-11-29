GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Rating Lowered to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GSE Systems Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GSE Systems
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
