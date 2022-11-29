Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Highway Stock Performance

Highway stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.16. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Highway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Highway

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

