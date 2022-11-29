Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases £100,400 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($120,110.06).

Hiscox Stock Down 0.8 %

HSX opened at GBX 996.20 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 918.79. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,264.09. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,014 ($12.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.07) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.66).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.