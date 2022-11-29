Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases £100,400 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($120,110.06).

Hiscox Stock Down 0.8 %

HSX opened at GBX 996.20 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 918.79. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,264.09. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,014 ($12.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.07) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.66).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

