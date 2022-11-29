Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,408 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Hormel Foods worth $49,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

