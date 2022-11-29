Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.78-$1.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

