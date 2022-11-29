Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

