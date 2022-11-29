HP Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HP in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

