HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HSBC by 589.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $8,734,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.82) to GBX 650 ($7.78) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

