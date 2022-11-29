Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “A-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

IBA opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.