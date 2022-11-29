Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 702.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter valued at $439,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 4.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

