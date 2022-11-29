Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.9 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

