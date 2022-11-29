Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,249.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMERCO Price Performance
Shares of UHAL opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Further Reading
