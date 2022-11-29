Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,249.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UHAL opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in AMERCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $7,824,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

