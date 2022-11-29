Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Acquires 548 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 548 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $12,686.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,583.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
