Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 877 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,987 shares in the company, valued at $776,239.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
