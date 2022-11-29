Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 877 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,987 shares in the company, valued at $776,239.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

