Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of ISIG stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
