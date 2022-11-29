Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

