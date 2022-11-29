Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 275 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $258.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

