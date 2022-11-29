Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 9,632 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.