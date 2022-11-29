Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

