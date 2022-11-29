Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.