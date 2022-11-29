Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

