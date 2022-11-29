Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

