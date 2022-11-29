Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.