Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

