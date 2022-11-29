Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,398 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of J stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

