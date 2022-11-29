Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 444 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

